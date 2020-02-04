Global  

A grueling road to the Iowa Caucuses

A grueling road to the Iowa Caucuses
See presidential candidates shaking hands... giving speeches and making passionate cases for why they are the best fit for the job.

But not everyone sees all the work that goes into kicking off a solid campaign.

Kimt news 3's isabella basco is finding out how "hard" the "work" is to get on the ballot.xxx katie and amy... to get enough recognition and gain enough popularity... candidates enter as soon as they can.

In joe biden's case... he entered the race almost a year ago and according to former iowa governor tom vilsack... he's been working all hours to get your vote.xxx super: what does it take to become president?

Former iowa governor and obama administration secretary of agriculture tom vilsack believes joe biden belongs in the white house.

He describes the former vice president as tirelessáááá rising before anyone else on the campaign and on his game all day "i thought his day and my day started at 10:00.

When i got to the venue, it occured to me, gosh it looks like people have been here a while.

It turns out the vp had been there a quarter after five in the morning, he was doing a series of interviews from that particular location, he had to get up 4:30 ish."

But biden's obvious possession of the politial intangibles isn't why vilsack believes he's the best person for the job.

"giving great speeches and debating isn't a great characteristic of great presidents, great presidents are people that are empathetic , that understand how people are suffering and can reach out to them and express to entrance polling is showing biden is popular with older voters while bernie sanders is leading with the younger crowds.

Live in des moines ib kimt news 3.

Thank you isabella... vilsack served as the 30th secretary of agriculture.

/// while we're




