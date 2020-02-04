Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Financial Focus: Target hiring, Blackberry

Financial Focus: Target hiring, Blackberry

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:39s - Published < > Embed
Financial Focus: Target hiring, Blackberry

Financial Focus: Target hiring, Blackberry

In today&apos;s Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.

Novel coronavirus continues to fuel investors fears as some Asian markets continue to struggle.

Target is hiring about 90 people for a new store in Las Vegas.

Blackberry phones will stop being sold in stores in August.

Financial Focus is sponsored by Clark County Credit Union.

Watch it weekdays on 13 Action News.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.