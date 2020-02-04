Financial Focus: Target hiring, Blackberry

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.

Novel coronavirus continues to fuel investors fears as some Asian markets continue to struggle.

Target is hiring about 90 people for a new store in Las Vegas.

Blackberry phones will stop being sold in stores in August.

Financial Focus is sponsored by Clark County Credit Union.

Watch it weekdays on 13 Action News.