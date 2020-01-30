Super Bowl commercials: Who scored and who fumbled on the ad industry's biggest stage

Next weekend.

Whether you were pulling for the kansas city chiefs or san francisco 49er's, fans all over the country celebrated superbowl 54 tonight.

We have a live look tonight at mitchell's sports bar with fox 55's brianna dahlquistbrianna, how are fans feeling after tonight's game?!

Brianna will interview someone at a sports bar.first interview video of the bar second interview video of the barreporting live ....brianna dahlquist.... fox 55 news