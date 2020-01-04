legal gambling

Hunter petroviak.

Thanks for joining us...you saw it here on fox 55 --- the kansas city chiefs are super bowl champions... but they aren't the only winners.the biggest betting day of the year brought thousands to a new haven sportsbook.fox 55's chris mullooly is live outside the winner's circle in new haven... chris... how many bets were placed there today??

Hunter... over a thousand just today... in total... nearly 25- hundred bets on the super bowl.its an option you didn't have here in indiana unti this summer...now... its changing the way people watch games.

?nats?its the moment al rinehart has been waiting for...?nats?the super bowl is finally here... but rinehart has more pressing mattes on his mindcome on tails"hes got big money that the coin toss will land on tails....and he's not alone."who else has tails... i do"the winner's circle in new haven opened its sportsbook this summer... and are raking...on its biggest betting day to date."we've had just shy of 25 hundred bets placed on this game alone"and in northern indiana... the 'juice' was on the chiefs."the area really liekes kc so i gotta take kc with the kc bet" but lets get back to what is the first of many bets placed by this table."i bet you th 49ers have first turnover"and after the national anthem...it was time to find out... whether the table would start as a winner... or loser.only john deere didn't have tails... the result... not good for him.

"woooo... pay up brother"its a good start...and appreciate the ability for the option to come here in their own backyard to put some money down "to come here a lot and do stuff like this its nice" a lot of bets here tonight... some other bets general manager david doyle saw plenty of here... no score in the first half... demi lovato over on national anthem... reporting live in new haven ... chris mullooly... fox 55 news.