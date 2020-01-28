Chiefs win SB LIV

Be a national holiday.

This year's super bowl 54 matchup has two team's looking to end a championship drought... more like 50 years for the kansas city chiefs and a 25 year drought for the san francisco 49ers... but the niners looked good in the third quarter.

Up 13-10, raheem mostert coming off a four-touchdown performance in the n-f-c title game, scores here putting the niners up 10... and it stayed that way with just over six to play but here come the chiefs.

Travis kelce's wide open in the endzone uh oh that's not good... but then the k-c defense gets a stop and patrick mahomes needing a huge play, delivers finding sammy watkins late in the fourth... that'll set up damien williams for the go-ahead score.

Chiefs lead 24-20... but san francisco has a chance to re- take the lead.

Under two minutes on third and long, jimmy garoppolo has deebo samuels wide open but overthrows it.

Niners turn it over on downs from there... then the dagger.

In niner territory, williams finds space and seals a lombardi trophy for the chiefs... a trophy that's eluded andy reid his whole coaching career and he finally breaks the seal.

Mahomes wins super bowl m-v-p winning 31-20... "i had two goals when i became a starting quarterback for the kansas city chiefs.

The first goal was to win the lamar hunt trophy, i wanted to bring it home, the one that has our founder's name on it, i wanted to bring it to this family and this organization.

And the second most important thing was to get coach reid a super bowl trophy.

He's one of the greatest coaches of all- time, i don't think he needed the lombardi trophy to prove that, but just to do that it puts all doubt aside.

He's going to be listed as one of the all-time great coaches in history whenever he wants to be done which i hope is not anytime soon."