Savannah teen celebrating Super Bowl win

Will walker: cheering and yelling let's go)we've told you will walker's story this entire week..

14-year-old from savannah battling cancer... his dreams coming true... in miami tonight at super bowl liv watching the chiefs... a gofundme raised thousands to send him and central bank of the midwest surprised him with tickets to make this all possible... walker also says sammy watkins sent him an autographed football before the game..

Pretty cool weekend for a young man continuing to battle and fight cancer...