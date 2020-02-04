Purdue to bring home 6 students studying in China due to coronavirus outbreak

Right now to get six students in china home safe and healthy.

It comes as the c-d-c continues to monitor the worldwide outbreak of the wuhan coronavirus.

The six students are studying abroad in shanghai.

Purdue is going to cover the travel costs to get the students home safely.

In addition, purdue has put all university- sponsored trips to china on hold.

The universee any positive cases of coronavirus.

About 135 purdue students call wuhan, china their hometown.