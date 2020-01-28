Global  

Coronavirus death in Hong Kong, as China admits 'shortcomings'

Coronavirus death in Hong Kong, as China admits 'shortcomings'

Coronavirus death in Hong Kong, as China admits 'shortcomings'

Death announced after China records biggest single-day increase in fatalities since outbreak began late last year.
Coronavirus: Hong Kong to slash border travel as virus spreads

It wants to drastically reduce visits from mainland China, where the death toll has reached 106.
BBC News - Published

Coronavirus: China admits 'deficiencies' in response to virus— live updates

Chinese health officials confirmed the number of fatalities has reached 425, with over 20,400 people...
Deutsche Welle - Published


vaporturb0

loving bot RT @spectatorindex: BREAKING: Hong Kong confirms first coronavirus death 4 seconds ago

hiuting99

Alex Tam RT @annafifield: A person has died of coronavirus in Hong Kong, which is now the second place outside mainland China to report a death. Car… 6 seconds ago

manianca

Mark Coronavirus Live Updates: Hong Kong Reports Its First Death From Outbreak https://t.co/PnG6UPAZSa @NYT @manianca 9 seconds ago

kahlua057

yaya2six RT @nytimes: —A 39-year-old man's death from the coronavirus was the first in Hong Kong and the second outside mainland China —China's lead… 14 seconds ago

007cigarjoe

Joseph DeLuca RT @SkyNews: As Hong Kong faces #coronavirus, its citizens are furious that the city's borders are still open. Medics are threatening to st… 53 seconds ago

kagerokansouki

カゲロウ乾燥機 RT @ABCWorldNews: Hundreds of Hong Kong hospital workers went on strike, demanding the government shutter all borders with mainland China a… 1 minute ago

AoracaleNet

AORACALE Alison Dibley Coronavirus live updates: first Hong Kong death reported as China cases pass 20,000 – latest news https://t.co/m1BDf16Tp4 1 minute ago

taeri77

The Great Korea RT @austinramzy: Hong Kong reports its first coronavirus death, a 39-year-old man who returned from a trip to Wuhan on Jan. 23. His 72-year… 1 minute ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Corona Virus Outbreak: Screening Travelers At DFW Airport [Video]Corona Virus Outbreak: Screening Travelers At DFW Airport

Dfw is one of eleven airports receiving planes carrying passengers from china, who will in turn be screened by the cdc for coronavirus symptoms.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:44Published

China accuses U.S. of whipping up 'panic' over new virus [Video]China accuses U.S. of whipping up 'panic' over new virus

China on Monday accused the United States of whipping up panic over the fast-spreading coronavirus with travel restrictions and evacuations, as Chinese stocks closed down almost 8% on the first day..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:12Published

