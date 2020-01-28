Coronavirus death in Hong Kong, as China admits 'shortcomings' 56 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 04:50s - Published Coronavirus death in Hong Kong, as China admits 'shortcomings' Death announced after China records biggest single-day increase in fatalities since outbreak began late last year.

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus: Hong Kong to slash border travel as virus spreads It wants to drastically reduce visits from mainland China, where the death toll has reached 106.

BBC News - Published 1 week ago



Coronavirus: China admits 'deficiencies' in response to virus— live updates Chinese health officials confirmed the number of fatalities has reached 425, with over 20,400 people...

Deutsche Welle - Published 21 minutes ago







