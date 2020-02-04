Amy Klobuchar Thanks Supporters Before Iowa Results Confirmed

Amy Klobuchar became the first Democratic presidential candidate to address the delayed verdict in Iowa.

According to Politico, Klobuchar thanked her supporters, saying she couldn’t “let another minute go by.” She said: "We know there's delays, but we know one thing: We are punching above our weight." Her speech allowed the Minnesota senator to move on from Iowa and begin her campaign in New Hampshire.

Democratic Party officials said the delay in Iowa was because of “inconsistencies” in the reporting of results.