Warren says 'too close to call,' supporter yells 'you won'

Warren gave a speech to supporters in Des Moines, Iowa, as the U.S. Democratic presidential nominating race got off to a slow and rocky start on Monday (February 3).
The results of the state's caucuses were delayed for hours while party officials double-checked "inconsistencies" in the initial count.
Voters poured into more than 1,600 schools, community centers and other public locations around Iowa, the first state to choose a November election challenger to Republican U.S. President Donald Trump.
The Iowa state party said it was doing "quality checks" on the results and found "inconsistencies in the reporting" of the data from the caucus sites.