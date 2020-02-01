El Paso County deputies collect evidence from missing boy’s home 11 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:02s - Published El Paso County deputies collect evidence from missing boy’s home Investigators with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office were at the home of a missing 11-year-old boy Monday collecting evidence, a spokesperson for the department told Denver7.

