Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > El Paso County deputies collect evidence from missing boy’s home

El Paso County deputies collect evidence from missing boy’s home

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:02s - Published < > Embed
El Paso County deputies collect evidence from missing boy’s home

El Paso County deputies collect evidence from missing boy’s home

Investigators with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office were at the home of a missing 11-year-old boy Monday collecting evidence, a spokesperson for the department told Denver7.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DenverChannel

Denver7 News Investigators with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office were at the home of a missing 11-year-old boy Monday collect… https://t.co/tsD2tk28r6 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Search Continues For Missing 11-Year-Old Gannon Stauch [Video]Search Continues For Missing 11-Year-Old Gannon Stauch

The little boy has been missing for more than a week from his home near Colorado Springs.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:12Published

FBI Involved In Search For Gannon Stauch [Video]FBI Involved In Search For Gannon Stauch

The 11-year-old was last seen on Monday afternoon in Fountain.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.