Rahul Roy, Annu Aggarwal CELEBRATE 30 Years Of Aashiqui On The Kapil Sharma Show 18 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 01:39s - Published Rahul Roy, Annu Aggarwal CELEBRATE 30 Years Of Aashiqui On The Kapil Sharma Show The 90s blockbuster musical romantic drama film Aashiqui, started a new trend in 1990 which was directed by Mahesh Bhatt, starring Rahul Roy, Anu Aggarwal and Deepak Tijori celebrated its 30 years in a unique way.