Ind vs NZ | ‘Unfortunate that Rohit can’t be a part of the ODI series’: Virat Kohli

Ind vs NZ | ‘Unfortunate that Rohit can’t be a part of the ODI series’: Virat Kohli

Ind vs NZ | ‘Unfortunate that Rohit can’t be a part of the ODI series’: Virat Kohli

Skipper Virat Kohli addressed a presser on the upcoming ODI series as India is all set to play New Zealand in the 1st ODI on Feb 05.

Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the upcoming series due to a calf injury.
NZ vs IND: KL Rahul reacts to successfully leading Team India to victory in Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's absence

India will once again lock horns with New Zealand on February 5 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton for...
DNA - Published


Ind vs Aus | 'It was one of the most calculated partnerships with Rohit': Virat Kohli

India beat Australia by seven tickets in the third ODI in Bengaluru. Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli’s partnership set India on the path to victory. Indian Skipper Virat Kohli addressed a post conference..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:03Published

VIRAT KOHLI, ROHIT SHARMA EYE BIG RECORDS AGAINST AUSSIES | Oneindia News

Team India will take on Australia in the short-three match ODI series which starts January 14 in Mumbai. Temperatures soar whenever these two cricketing giants collide and the fans expect some..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:25Published

