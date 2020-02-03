Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > One dead, 5 injured in greyhound bus shooting in Kern County

One dead, 5 injured in greyhound bus shooting in Kern County

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:58s - Published < > Embed
One dead, 5 injured in greyhound bus shooting in Kern CountyOne dead, 5 injured in greyhound bus shooting in Kern County
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Greyhound bus shooting: One dead, five injured in California

A suspect is in custody after a shooting on a Greyhound bus travelling from LA to San Francisco.
BBC News - Published

One dead and five wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus in California

A man has killed one person and wounded fiver others after he allegedly opened fire aboard a packed...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

PhuketHorseResc

Phuket Horse Rescue RT @ABC: "Heroic passengers" helped stop gunman after one person was killed and five others injured in a shooting on a Greyhound bus in Sou… 4 minutes ago

canada_irca

اخبار ایرانیان کانادا Irca news RT @CP24: UPDATED: Gunman shoots six people aboard Greyhound bus in Calif. https://t.co/SBwnKby6V7 https://t.co/kQmHs6Rdhq 7 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Heroic' Passengers Disarm Gunman Who Killed One, Injured Five on Greyhound Bus in California [Video]'Heroic' Passengers Disarm Gunman Who Killed One, Injured Five on Greyhound Bus in California

One person was killed and five others were injured Monday morning when a gunman opened fire aboard a Greyhound bus that was headed to the Bay Area from Los Angeles.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 01:54Published

1 killed, 5 injured in 'Greyhound shooting' [Video]1 killed, 5 injured in 'Greyhound shooting'

1 killed, 5 injured in 'Greyhound shooting'

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 01:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.