One dead, 5 injured in greyhound bus shooting in Kern County 21 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:58s - Published One dead, 5 injured in greyhound bus shooting in Kern County One dead, 5 injured in greyhound bus shooting in Kern County

Recent related news from verified sources Greyhound bus shooting: One dead, five injured in California A suspect is in custody after a shooting on a Greyhound bus travelling from LA to San Francisco.

One dead and five wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus in California A man has killed one person and wounded fiver others after he allegedly opened fire aboard a packed...

