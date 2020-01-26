'Iowa, you have shocked the nation' -Buttigieg

The U.S. Democratic presidential nominating race got off to a chaotic start in Iowa on Monday, as the results of the state's caucuses were delayed for hours while party officials double-checked "inconsistencies" in the initial count.
Even if one candidate wins by a commanding margin in Iowa once the results are announced, Democrats may still lack clear answers as the race moves on to the other three early voting states of New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina later in February.
On Monday, Iowa will hold the first in the nation Caucus to determine the Democratic candidate fro President.
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are duking it out for the #1 spot.
Pete Buttigieg is gunning..