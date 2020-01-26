Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Iowa > 'Iowa, you have shocked the nation' -Buttigieg

'Iowa, you have shocked the nation' -Buttigieg

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
'Iowa, you have shocked the nation' -Buttigieg

'Iowa, you have shocked the nation' -Buttigieg

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg told supporters in Iowa, during a delayed result in voting, "by all indications, we are going on to New Hampshire victorious."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

'Iowa, you have shocked the nation' -Buttigieg

The U.S. Democratic presidential nominating race got off to a chaotic start in Iowa on Monday, as the results of the state's caucuses were delayed for hours while party officials double-checked "inconsistencies" in the initial count.

Even if one candidate wins by a commanding margin in Iowa once the results are announced, Democrats may still lack clear answers as the race moves on to the other three early voting states of New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina later in February.



Recent related news from verified sources

Face The Nation: Salvanto, Buttigieg, political panel

Missed the second half of the show? The latest on the polling out of Iowa, Pete Buttigieg's campaign,...
CBS News - Published

In Iowa, Pete Buttigieg addresses questions about low black support. Iowans are both trusting and skeptical.

As Buttigieg continues to receive little support among African American voters in national polling,...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

kellybrannock

Kelly Brannock RT @PeteButtigieg: Iowa, you have shocked the nation. By all indications, we are going on to New Hampshire victorious. #IowaCaucuses 9 seconds ago

brandon350121

conservative_fire9180 RT @politico: @PoliticoCharlie Democratic candidates tried to declare victory in Iowa despite the confusion and delayed results. “Iowa, you… 14 seconds ago

politico

POLITICO @PoliticoCharlie Democratic candidates tried to declare victory in Iowa despite the confusion and delayed results.… https://t.co/EhOai0UGD3 49 seconds ago

ernieformayor

Ernie Shelby Iowa, you have shocked the nation. By all indications, we are going on to New Hampshire victorious. #IowaCaucuses 51 seconds ago

callirachel

Calliste Weitenberg RT @CNNPolitics: Pete Buttigieg speaks amid delay in Iowa: "We don't know all the results. But we know by the time it's all said and done,… 1 minute ago

SwedishBling

Feminist in bling 🏳️‍🌈 from 🇸🇪 RT @CNN: Pete Buttigieg speaks amid the delay in Iowa: "We don't know all the results. But we know by the time it's all said and done, Iowa… 1 minute ago

RSmith1935

R Smith RT @VaughnHillyard: Pete Buttigieg takes the stage in Iowa: "Tonight, an improbable hope became an undeniable reality. We don't know all… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pete Buttigieg Narrowly Leads in Last-Gasp Poll Before Iowa Caucuses [Video]Pete Buttigieg Narrowly Leads in Last-Gasp Poll Before Iowa Caucuses

As the 2020 presidential election truly kicks off with the Iowa caucuses, it’s Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders that appear to be on the rise. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the breakdown.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:59Published

Warren Polling Forth In Iowa [Video]Warren Polling Forth In Iowa

On Monday, Iowa will hold the first in the nation Caucus to determine the Democratic candidate fro President. Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are duking it out for the #1 spot. Pete Buttigieg is gunning..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.