South Medford prepares for big test this weekend against Sheldon

Friday's girls basketball game at south medford could be their most meaningful home game of the season.

The second-ranked panthers host fourth-ranked sheldon at dennis murphy court.

But at this week's practices, most of the focus is on improving from within.

(take bella key) bella pedrojetti says, "we're just trying to stay focused and not worry too much about the game.

We're just trying to prep and, like, we know they're a good team going into it so we're just going to stay focused on what we're doing in practice to get better."

(take kaili key) kaili chamberlin says, "we realized that in order to win and be great that you have to work together and play for each other."

(topic key) this is a team that is having success with only one senior on their roster.

Besides bella pedrojetti, south medford's roster is made up of six juniors, three sophomores and two freshman.

Most have been on the varsity team since their freshman seasons.

With that kind of experience has come some uncharacteristic maturity from the younger players.

(take tom key) tom cole says, "i mean anytime you spend time with 14 and 15 year olds and you rely on meaningful outcomes from 14 and 15 year olds, whether it's basketball or getting your homework done, you don't have the same level of maturity as you do when you're 16, 17 or 18.

And now we've got a solid senior captain this year who's been apart of this journey since she's been a freshman and i think we've got a good group of kids who've learned a lot."

(topic key) all that knowledge will be put to the test on friday.

Cole called sheldon a very well coached team and said he expects an extremely competitive game.

A game like this acts as late season barometer as the postseason quickly approaches.

A serious top 5 match-up this friday.

Here's the latest coaches poll.

South medford and sheldon with the exact same record, but the panthers receiving three first place votes.

Both teams putting a six-plus game win streak on the line this friday.

And the best way to watch that game is on antenna t-v.

Tip off set for friday night at seven.

A top five match up that you can watch from the comfort of