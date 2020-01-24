Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan & others attend Armaan Jain’s wedding



Recent related videos from verified sources Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Kareena, Karisma Bollywood STARS At Armaan Jain Wedding RECEPTION | UNCUT Armaan Jain Wedding Reception: Aishwarya Rai , Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan With Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, Amrita Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor And Many Other Bollywood Celebs.. Credit: Bollywood NOW Duration: 25:42Published 3 hours ago Is Aishwarya pregnant, fans wonder after Abhishek promises a "surprise" Fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachhan are speculating if she is pregnant for the second time, and it's all because of Abhishek Bachchan's tweet that he has a surprise announcement in store for.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:27Published 2 weeks ago