Mega Millions, Powerball Winning Numbers Announced, First Day of Sales in Mississippi Is a Big Payof

Mega Millions, Powerball Winning Numbers Announced, First Day of Sales in Mississippi Is a Big Payoff
Skies just a few upper-level- it hasn't even been a week sinc- powerball and mega- millions lottery tickets starte- to be sold in mississippi, but- from the state's initial- numbers, it looks like it's pai- off for - state funding and projects.

- last thursday, we took you to - keith's superstore in - the pass christian harbor as- state senator philip moran- made a ceremonial purchase of - both powerball- and mega millions.- as we've reported, the hancock- county lawmaker - spearheaded the drive to- legalize lottery ticket sales i- mississippi, and more than 15-- hundred retailers got on- board, selling powerball and- megamillions lottery tickets- for the first time ever january- 30th.

- according to the mississippi- lottery corporation,- combined sales that first day,- thursday, of powerball and- mega millions rang in at more - than half a million dollars - - $516,986.

- here's a look at this weekend's- winning numbers.- the numbers for friday's mega - millions drawing are: 28, 31, - 33, 57- - - - and 62.

Mega ball is 19.- and the winning number's for- saturday's powerball- drawing are 12, 33, 54, 57 and- 60.

Powerball is 13.- - - - and remember, you can tune in t- wxxv right here on nbc- every tuesday, wednesday and- friday for your weekly- powerball and mega-millions - drawings.

The mega millions - numbers will be drawn on- tuesdays and fridays, and - powerball numbers are drawn on- wednesdays and- saturdays.- you can also stream the - powerball drawings- through wxxv's livestream at- ms-lottery-home-dot




