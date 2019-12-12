Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Michael Bloomberg Stops In Sacramento On Swing Through California

Michael Bloomberg Stops In Sacramento On Swing Through California

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
Michael Bloomberg Stops In Sacramento On Swing Through CaliforniaPresidential candidate Mike Bloomberg set his sights on California on Monday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Presidential Candidate Michael Bloomberg Headed To Sacramento [Video]Presidential Candidate Michael Bloomberg Headed To Sacramento

Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg will be in Sacramento Monday morning.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:19Published

Presidential Candidate Michael Bloomberg Visits Stockton [Video]Presidential Candidate Michael Bloomberg Visits Stockton

Democratic presidential candidate and former mayor of New York Michael Bloomberg took his campaign to Stockton Wednesday morning as part of his first trip to California.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.