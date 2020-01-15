All American S02E12 Only Time Will Tell

All American 2x12 "Only Time Will Tell" Season 2 Episode 12 Promo trailer HD - DETERMINATION – Billy (Taye Diggs) and Grace (Karimah Westbrook) are concerned that Spencer (Daniel Ezra) is going to push himself too hard before he is ready, which could make things worse for Spencer in the long run.

Determined to secure their football future, Spencer, Darnell (guest star Abraham D.

Juste) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) decide to go on a college football visit, but Darnell’s chance might be taken away by someone close to him.

Asher’s (Cody Christian) teammates and Olivia (Samantha Logan) have been noticing a difference in Asher’s performance and attitude on and off the field, leaving them to wonder why he is pushing himself so hard.

Meanwhile, Layla (Greta Onieogou) thinks she knows what she wants to do with her future and needs Coop (Bre-Z) to do it.

Kelli Williams directed the episode written by John A.

Norris (#212).

Original airdate 2/10/2020.