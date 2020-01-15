Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > All American S02E12 Only Time Will Tell

All American S02E12 Only Time Will Tell

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 00:22s - Published < > Embed
All American S02E12 Only Time Will Tell

All American S02E12 Only Time Will Tell

All American 2x12 "Only Time Will Tell" Season 2 Episode 12 Promo trailer HD - DETERMINATION – Billy (Taye Diggs) and Grace (Karimah Westbrook) are concerned that Spencer (Daniel Ezra) is going to push himself too hard before he is ready, which could make things worse for Spencer in the long run.

Determined to secure their football future, Spencer, Darnell (guest star Abraham D.

Juste) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) decide to go on a college football visit, but Darnell’s chance might be taken away by someone close to him.

Asher’s (Cody Christian) teammates and Olivia (Samantha Logan) have been noticing a difference in Asher’s performance and attitude on and off the field, leaving them to wonder why he is pushing himself so hard.

Meanwhile, Layla (Greta Onieogou) thinks she knows what she wants to do with her future and needs Coop (Bre-Z) to do it.

Kelli Williams directed the episode written by John A.

Norris (#212).

Original airdate 2/10/2020.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: US woman walks deserted Wuhan streets as city remains on lockdown [Video]Coronavirus: US woman walks deserted Wuhan streets as city remains on lockdown

An American citizen in Wuhan today (January 26th) explored the deserted streets of the city which is at the centre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak. The footage she filmed shows bus stations..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:57Published

Bullied woman becomes 'first albino influencer' [Video]Bullied woman becomes 'first albino influencer'

A woman with albinism who was bullied mercilessly as a child is now carving a name as a successful model – dubbing herself “the first albino influencer” after racking up 20,000 Instagram..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.