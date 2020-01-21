Black Lightning S03E13 The Book of Markovia Chapter Four 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 00:21s - Published Black Lightning S03E13 The Book of Markovia Chapter Four Black Lightning 3x13 "The Book of Markovia: Chapter Four" Season 3 Episode 13 Promo Trailer HD - WAYNE BRADY (“WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?”) GUEST STARS IN THE EPISODE – Black Lightning (Cress Williams) and his team descend upon Markovia on a mission to rescue Lynn (Christine Adams) who finds herself in even more trouble when she meets Gravedigger (guest star Wayne Brady, “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”), a metahuman on the Markovian side. Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Salim Akil directed the episode written by Charles D. Holland & Asheleigh O. Conley (#313). Original airdate 2/10/2020. 0

