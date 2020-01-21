Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Black Lightning S03E13 The Book of Markovia Chapter Four

Black Lightning S03E13 The Book of Markovia Chapter Four

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 00:21s - Published < > Embed
Black Lightning S03E13 The Book of Markovia Chapter Four

Black Lightning S03E13 The Book of Markovia Chapter Four

Black Lightning 3x13 "The Book of Markovia: Chapter Four" Season 3 Episode 13 Promo Trailer HD - WAYNE BRADY (“WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?”) GUEST STARS IN THE EPISODE – Black Lightning (Cress Williams) and his team descend upon Markovia on a mission to rescue Lynn (Christine Adams) who finds herself in even more trouble when she meets Gravedigger (guest star Wayne Brady, “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”), a metahuman on the Markovian side.

Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star.

Salim Akil directed the episode written by Charles D.

Holland & Asheleigh O.

Conley (#313).

Original airdate 2/10/2020.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

heroesvue

Heroes Vue The CW released Promotional Photos Of Black Lightning episode "The Book of Markovia – Chapter Four" (3.13/S03E13)… https://t.co/6r6PcObo2Z 6 hours ago

What2Vue

What2Vue The CW released Promotional Photos Of Black Lightning episode "The Book of Markovia – Chapter Four" (3.13/S03E13)… https://t.co/mJj1oRDhgf 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Black Lightning S03E12 The Book of Markovia Chapter Three [Video]Black Lightning S03E12 The Book of Markovia Chapter Three

Black Lightning 3x12 "The Book of Markovia: Chapter Three" Season 3 Episode 12 Promo Trailer HD - DEMONS - Jefferson (Cress Williams) and Anissa (Nafessa Williams) join forces with the ASA to help one..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:21Published

Black Lightning S03E11 The Book of Markovia Chapter Two [Video]Black Lightning S03E11 The Book of Markovia Chapter Two

Black Lightning 3x11 "The Book of Markovia: Chapter Two" Season 3 Episode 11 Promo Trailer HD - THE HUNT - Jefferson (Cress Williams), Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer (China Anne McClain)..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.