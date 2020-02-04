Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Prodigal Son S01E14 Eye of the Needle

Prodigal Son S01E14 Eye of the Needle

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 00:20s - Published < > Embed
Prodigal Son S01E14 Eye of the Needle

Prodigal Son S01E14 Eye of the Needle

Prodigal Son 1x14 "Eye of the Needle" Season 1 Episode 14 Promo Trailer HD - Jessica continues to search for more information on the “Girl in the Box,” but is confronted by the “Carousel Killer,” who has a very public vendetta against the Whitlys.

While the NYPD investigates families tied to Martin's victims, it's ultimately up to Malcolm and Jessica to track down the tip-line caller - turned killer - who is blackmailing her.

Meanwhile, Ainsley receives a big promotion at work, but quickly realizes she may never escape the high demand for serial killer reports in the all-new “Eye of the Needle” episode of PRODIGAL SON airing Monday, February 10th on FOX.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

What2Vue

What2Vue Fox released Promotional Photos of Prodigal Son episode "Eye of the Needle" (1.14/S01E14) https://t.co/U9ux2JYQbi… https://t.co/q2wsoJUYje 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.