Prodigal Son S01E14 Eye of the Needle

Prodigal Son 1x14 "Eye of the Needle" Season 1 Episode 14 Promo Trailer HD - Jessica continues to search for more information on the “Girl in the Box,” but is confronted by the “Carousel Killer,” who has a very public vendetta against the Whitlys.

While the NYPD investigates families tied to Martin's victims, it's ultimately up to Malcolm and Jessica to track down the tip-line caller - turned killer - who is blackmailing her.

Meanwhile, Ainsley receives a big promotion at work, but quickly realizes she may never escape the high demand for serial killer reports in the all-new “Eye of the Needle” episode of PRODIGAL SON airing Monday, February 10th on FOX.