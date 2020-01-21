Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Poco X2 launched in India: Unboxing and quick look

Poco X2 launched in India: Unboxing and quick look

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:18s - Published < > Embed
Poco X2 launched in India: Unboxing and quick look

Poco X2 launched in India: Unboxing and quick look

Poco X2 has launched in India at Rs 15,999 for the base model.

Coming in three variants, the smartphone's key features include a 120Hz RealityFlow display, quad AI cameras, dual front cameras and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RobSin91

Robin Sinha RT @HTTech: And here's the unboxing & quick look video of the #POCOX2... @htTweets https://t.co/zATY2k7Bor 2 hours ago

HTTech

Hindustan Times Tech And here's the unboxing & quick look video of the #POCOX2... @htTweets https://t.co/zATY2k7Bor 2 hours ago

Budli_in

budli.in Poco X2 Launched in India – Here's Our Unboxing and First Look https://t.co/jcSLTYokyh 2 hours ago

jenkers_en

Jenkers News (ENG) Poco X2 launched in #India: Unboxing and quick look https://t.co/TvjIZHTPh5 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite unboxing and quick look [Video]Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite unboxing and quick look

Samsung launched its Galaxy S10 Lite smartphone in India at Rs 39,999 in three colour variants - Prism Blue, Prism Black and Prism White.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:33Published

Honor MagicWatch 2 smartwatch launched in India, here's a quick look [Video]Honor MagicWatch 2 smartwatch launched in India, here's a quick look

Huawei's sub-brand Honor just launched its new smartwatch in India, the MagicWatch 2 that comes at a starting price of Rs 11,999 and goes up to Rs 14,999. It also comes in two variants based on 42mm..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.