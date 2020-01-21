|
Poco X2 launched in India: Unboxing and quick look
|
Poco X2 has launched in India at Rs 15,999 for the base model.
Coming in three variants, the smartphone's key features include a 120Hz RealityFlow display, quad AI cameras, dual front cameras and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor.
