Crowd chants 'Not Me. Us' as Bernie Sanders takes the stage in Iowa despite delay in results

Crowd chants 'Not Me. Us' as Bernie Sanders takes the stage in Iowa despite delay in results

Crowd chants 'Not Me. Us' as Bernie Sanders takes the stage in Iowa despite delay in results

Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders addressed supporters in Iowa on Monday (February 3) night despite the delay in results from the Iowa caucuses.

Iowa's Democratic caucus voting results were delayed due to "quality checks." The state's Democratic party said it expected to "have numbers to report later today."
