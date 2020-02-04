Acura - What is Super Handling All-Wheel Drive?

Global  

Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 06:24s
Acura will showcase its groundbreaking Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®) technology at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show in February, which just surpassed cumulative North American sales of one million units.

The activation will include social media engagements, displays and videos about the system.

Acura's industry-first SH-AWD® technology debuted 16 years ago based on extensive research into "direct yaw control" that led to the world's first torque-vectoring all-wheel drive system.

Featured on five of the six Acura models, SH-AWD® or Sport Hybrid SH-AWD® is available on the TLX and RLX sport sedans, RDX and MDX SUVs, and NSX supercar.

Through four generations of continuous innovation Acura has raised the bar for performance-enhancing AWD.
