First Ever GMC EV Behind the Scenes with LeBron James and GMC

LeBron James stars in the latest commercial for GMC’s upcoming electric Hummer.

The spot was unveiled during Super Bowl 54 in Miami and follows teasers posted last week ahead of The Big Game.

The teasers didn’t feature LeBron James, instead previewing the Hummer EV’s capabilities, which include 0 to 60 in 3 seconds and 1,000 horse power.

The first full trailer compares the Hummer EV’s stealthy power to LeBron James on-court dominance.

Watch it now.