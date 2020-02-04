Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Indonesian nationals flying in from Wuhan sprayed with disinfectant as they disembark plane

Indonesian nationals flying in from Wuhan sprayed with disinfectant as they disembark plane

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:21s - Published < > Embed
Indonesian nationals flying in from Wuhan sprayed with disinfectant as they disembark plane

Indonesian nationals flying in from Wuhan sprayed with disinfectant as they disembark plane

Indonesian nationals evacuated from Wuhan were sprayed with disinfectant as they disembarked a plane that landed at Hang Nadim Airport on February 2.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Indonesian nationals flying in from Wuhan sprayed with disinfectant as they disembark plane

Indonesian nationals evacuated from Wuhan were sprayed with disinfectant as they disembarked a plane that landed at Hang Nadim Airport on February 2.

Around 250 Indonesians were flown in from Wuhan as they escape the coronavirus outbreak.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.