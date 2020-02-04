Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Amy Klobuchar Thanks Supporters Before Iowa Results Confirmed

Amy Klobuchar Thanks Supporters Before Iowa Results Confirmed

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Amy Klobuchar Thanks Supporters Before Iowa Results Confirmed

Amy Klobuchar Thanks Supporters Before Iowa Results Confirmed

Amy Klobuchar became the first Democratic presidential candidate to address the delayed verdict in Iowa.

According to Politico, Klobuchar thanked her supporters, saying she couldn’t “let another minute go by.” She said: "We know there's delays, but we know one thing: We are punching above our weight." Her speech allowed the Minnesota senator to move on from Iowa and begin her campaign in New Hampshire.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Klobuchar speaks amid delayed Iowa caucus results

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar thanks Iowa supporters for punching above their...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Amid delay of Iowa results, Klobuchar tells voters 'join us' [Video]Amid delay of Iowa results, Klobuchar tells voters 'join us'

Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar gives a speech during a delay in the results of the Iowa caucus, telling American voters &quot;join us because we are going to be here, it looks..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:33Published

Klobuchar Campaign Waiting Out Iowa Caucus Results [Video]Klobuchar Campaign Waiting Out Iowa Caucus Results

The first votes of campaign 2020 were tallied Monday in Iowa, reports Esme Murphy (6:10). WCCO 4 News At 10 – February 3, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 06:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.