Marvel teases new Disney+ Series during Super Bowl 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:12s - Published Marvel teases new Disney+ Series during Super Bowl ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier,’ ‘Loki’ and ‘WandaVision’ were included in the short teaser aired during the big game.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Global Grind Marvel Teases New Disney+ Series During Super Bowl https://t.co/mrWjBBkLyd 1 hour ago Jamareas Clark RT @MCU_Direct: Expect the unexpected with #WandaVision, according to actor @Paul_Bettany... https://t.co/SfiprjcvBc https://t.co/WU8xL3Iizz 13 hours ago The Disney Blog RT @TheDisneyBlog: Marvel Studios and Disney+ teases three upcoming Disney+ streaming series: “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” “WandaVi… 14 hours ago Joshua Cercado RT @ComicBook: Loki will seemingly go toe-to-toe with a classic Marvel comics group in his Disney+ series https://t.co/d4vNK1C9zz https://t… 16 hours ago The Disney Blog Marvel Studios and Disney+ teases three upcoming Disney+ streaming series: “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” “Wa… https://t.co/7Fp8RMMwt3 18 hours ago Trooper RT @daAlexHernandez: Disney+ teases Marvel Series in Super Bowl spot There's been a lot of talk surrounding Disney+ and at last night's Su… 19 hours ago Alex Hernandez 🤔 Disney+ teases Marvel Series in Super Bowl spot There's been a lot of talk surrounding Disney+ and at last night's… https://t.co/gb1BbRF9FV 19 hours ago Techaeris Disney+ teases Marvel Series in Super Bowl spot There's been a lot of talk surrounding Disney+ and at last night's… https://t.co/Wn4oNbKwYN 19 hours ago