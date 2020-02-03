Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Marvel teases new Disney+ Series during Super Bowl

Marvel teases new Disney+ Series during Super Bowl

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:12s - Published < > Embed
Marvel teases new Disney+ Series during Super Bowl

Marvel teases new Disney+ Series during Super Bowl

‘Falcon and Winter Soldier,’ ‘Loki’ and ‘WandaVision’ were included in the short teaser aired during the big game.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GlobalGrind

Global Grind Marvel Teases New Disney+ Series During Super Bowl https://t.co/mrWjBBkLyd 1 hour ago

TheShit_Shack

Jamareas Clark RT @MCU_Direct: Expect the unexpected with #WandaVision, according to actor @Paul_Bettany... https://t.co/SfiprjcvBc https://t.co/WU8xL3Iizz 13 hours ago

TheDisneyBlog

The Disney Blog RT @TheDisneyBlog: Marvel Studios and Disney+ teases three upcoming Disney+ streaming series: “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” “WandaVi… 14 hours ago

bigheadjosh92

Joshua Cercado RT @ComicBook: Loki will seemingly go toe-to-toe with a classic Marvel comics group in his Disney+ series https://t.co/d4vNK1C9zz https://t… 16 hours ago

TheDisneyBlog

The Disney Blog Marvel Studios and Disney+ teases three upcoming Disney+ streaming series: “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” “Wa… https://t.co/7Fp8RMMwt3 18 hours ago

Trooper311

Trooper RT @daAlexHernandez: Disney+ teases Marvel Series in Super Bowl spot There's been a lot of talk surrounding Disney+ and at last night's Su… 19 hours ago

daAlexHernandez

Alex Hernandez 🤔 Disney+ teases Marvel Series in Super Bowl spot There's been a lot of talk surrounding Disney+ and at last night's… https://t.co/gb1BbRF9FV 19 hours ago

techaeris

Techaeris Disney+ teases Marvel Series in Super Bowl spot There's been a lot of talk surrounding Disney+ and at last night's… https://t.co/Wn4oNbKwYN 19 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jennifer Lopez & Shakira's Super Bowl Performance, Disney+ Marvel Shows & 'Hamilton' Headed to Big Screen | THR News [Video]Jennifer Lopez & Shakira's Super Bowl Performance, Disney+ Marvel Shows & 'Hamilton' Headed to Big Screen | THR News

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira use their Super Bowl performance to make a statement, Disney+ gives fans a first look at the new Marvel shows and 'Hamilton' is headed to the big screen. Here are the top..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 04:09Published

Marvel Teases New Disney+ Series During Super Bowl [Video]Marvel Teases New Disney+ Series During Super Bowl

Marvel Teases New Disney+ Series During Super Bowl ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier,’ ‘Loki’ and ‘WandaVision’ were included in the short teaser aired during the big game. Though little was..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.