Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Iowa caucus results delay is 'not a hack'

Iowa caucus results delay is 'not a hack'

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:26s - Published < > Embed
Iowa caucus results delay is 'not a hack'

Iowa caucus results delay is 'not a hack'

The Democratic Party&apos;s effort to choose an election challenger to Republican U.S. President Donald Trump got off to a chaotic start in Iowa, with officials blaming &quot;inconsistencies&quot; for an indefinite delay in the state&apos;s caucus results.

The Iowa Democratic Party chairman said to expect results sometime on Tuesday.

Ryan Brooks reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

billykilroy

Married Take your time. We will still vote blue in November Vote-reporting mess leaves Iowa with no winner https://t.co/VEJeTNUM9V 22 seconds ago

pitch4kdemocrat

VoteChange RT @pitch4kdemocrat: I wonder if any votes will literally get lost between now and whenever the results are reported?...Iowa Democratic Par… 27 seconds ago

NyxByNight

Nyx RT @ABCPolitics: Elizabeth Warren addresses supporters in Iowa amid caucus result delay: "We don't know all the results tonight but tonight… 30 seconds ago

transplantduck

jerry l. koffler Vote-reporting mess leaves Iowa with no victor on caucus night https://t.co/Br4kg5lwwM How f... difficult is it to… https://t.co/D9Xx4L8IlX 51 seconds ago

LOZ41666248

LOZ RT @dcexaminer: "This is simply a reporting issue, the app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion. The underlying data and… 1 minute ago

TrumpLadyFran

WINNING⭐⭐⭐AMERICA 2020 RT @TrumpLadyFran: DEMS' Iowa Caucus Delay, Delay, Delay... Means Something Fishy Going On. Trump Won His Iowa Caucus in a Landslide, Rec… 1 minute ago

pitch4kdemocrat

VoteChange I wonder if any votes will literally get lost between now and whenever the results are reported?...Iowa Democratic… https://t.co/XNJ8AFfXLi 1 minute ago

kirchbabe

Momkapp 🇺🇸 💖 #Trump2020 RT @BreitbartNews: The Biden campaign is FUMING over the #IowaCaucuses results delay. https://t.co/g1fkJoA2TP 1 minute ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders claim Iowa wins despite results delay [Video]Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders claim Iowa wins despite results delay

Democratic candidates Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders have claimed wins in the Iowa caucus despite a major delay to the results announcement. Results from Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucus have..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published

Crowd chants 'Not Me. Us' as Bernie Sanders takes the stage in Iowa despite delay in results [Video]Crowd chants 'Not Me. Us' as Bernie Sanders takes the stage in Iowa despite delay in results

Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders addressed supporters in Iowa on Monday (February 3) night despite the delay in results from the Iowa caucuses. Iowa's Democratic caucus voting..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.