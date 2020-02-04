Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Robert Buckland > Justice Sec: ‘Public protection must be at top of agenda'

Justice Sec: ‘Public protection must be at top of agenda'

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Justice Sec: ‘Public protection must be at top of agenda'

Justice Sec: ‘Public protection must be at top of agenda'

Justice Secretary, Robert Buckland QC MP, discusses the government’s decision to introduce emergency legislation in order to make sure terror offenders are not released automatically from prison halfway through their sentence.

It comes after two attacks by men convicted of terror offences in recent months.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MAKAGA6

MAKAGA Can I destroy or alter government documents with intent and be free? Pelosi must know the laws simce shes had 40 ye… https://t.co/vGznkLVk2G 2 days ago

Jane_KG_Justice

Jane Gould BCAi FRSA RT @NotThatBigIan: The answer is very simple on release of terrorist offenders from prison who are assessed *now* as presenting an equivale… 3 days ago

MatthewRose86

Matthew Rose #SDP For some, rehabilitation works. Others need to be locked up for public protection. Our justice system must recognis… https://t.co/4v13YVFEua 4 days ago

SweetSassy4DJT

Sweet Sassy ⭐⭐⭐ RT @volarconalas: @MrJones_tm Interesting point, @realDonaldTrump ‘s legal defense team are Lawyers, they don’t have House immunity protect… 6 days ago

dennis11

Jokes are not dead just underground :) As @SenWarren is a public figure, has zero protection from public comment She is meanly unstable her Bazaar actions… https://t.co/0DsW8aVtmW 1 week ago

Indyria57Maria

Maria lunetta Madsen RT @GOPabomination: Chief Justice Roberts, in view of Senator Rand Paul attempting to release the name of the whistleblower, and then actua… 1 week ago

GOPabomination

[email protected] Chief Justice Roberts, in view of Senator Rand Paul attempting to release the name of the whistleblower, and then a… https://t.co/NiGjfYUOBD 1 week ago

volarconalas

༺𝓦𝓲𝓷𝒈𝓼༻ ® @MrJones_tm Interesting point, @realDonaldTrump ‘s legal defense team are Lawyers, they don’t have House immunity p… https://t.co/7esigS8Htz 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.