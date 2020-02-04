Justice Sec: ‘Public protection must be at top of agenda'

Justice Secretary, Robert Buckland QC MP, discusses the government’s decision to introduce emergency legislation in order to make sure terror offenders are not released automatically from prison halfway through their sentence.

It comes after two attacks by men convicted of terror offences in recent months.

Report by Patelr.

