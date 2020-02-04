Thai airport staff disinfect taxis to help prevent spread of coronavirus

Thai airport staff are disinfecting taxis as they battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The country last week refused to impose a travel ban from China but insisted it would take strong preventative measures.

More than 20,000 people have been infected and 426 killed by the bug, which originated from the city of Wuhan in Hubei province.

Footage from Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport on Monday (February 3) afternoon shows boss Kittipong Kittikachorn helping to decontaminate vehicles.

He said the airport has provided medical face masks for bus and taxi drivers and hand sanitiser gel for travellers just arriving in the country.

Extra cleaning staff will also swab the taxi cabins with an antiseptic cleanser, especially seats and handrails, before and after picking up passengers at the airport.

Airpot boss Kittipong said crowded areas, such as toilets, cart service points, elevators, escalators, food court and lounge, will be cleaned more often by the staff.

The alcohol hand washing gel has also been provided for tourists at the assembly points, airport bus stops and airlines counters.

General manager Kittipong said: "We will manage the situation to prevent the spread of coronavirus from passengers who travel to and from the airport.

"All public transports passing through the Suvarnabhumi Airport, such as taxis, rented cars and shuttle buses, will be cleaned by hygienic disinfectant." One of a taxi drivers said that after the virus spread worldwide, he has taken precautions while collecting passengers.

He said: "We cannot suspend the service for our passengers just because of the spread of the virus.

"So, we have to be more careful by protecting ourselves from the infection by cleaning our vehicles after carrying the passengers and wearing masks while on duty.

"The cleaning campaign by the airport does not only help stop the spread of the virus, but also helps the drivers and passengers to have more confidence when travelling by public transport."