Gov. Whitmer to deliver Democratic response at East Lansing High School



Tweets about this Be Courageous RT @chrislongview: Fun Fact: Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan was chosen to deliver the Democratic State of the Union response. 1 minute ago Gill Jones #BidenHarris2020 #NoTrialNoVindication RT @chrislongview: Fun Fact: Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan was chosen to deliver the Democratic State of the Union response. https:… 3 minutes ago Rock Steady RT @ali_hoxie: Tonight @realdonaldtrump will deliver his State of the Union address. Michigan playing a role in the address tonight, @GovWh… 46 minutes ago