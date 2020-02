Delhi polls 2020: AAP promises free pilgrimage to 10 lakh senior citizens|OneIndia News

AS THE POLITICAL HEAT TURNS UP ON THE BATTLEGROUND DELHI WITH LEADERS SPEWING VENOM, CONSTANT MUDSLINGING AND COMMUNALISING THE ELECTIONS, WITH SHAHEEN BAGH BECOMING THE EPICENTRE OF NOT JUST THE ANTI-CAA PROTESTS BUT ALSO DELHI ELECTIONS.....AAP HAS RELEASED ITS MANIFESTO WITH BIG PROMISES FOR THE AAM AADMI.

AAP'S 10 POINT MANIFESTO GUARANTEES QUALITY EDUCATION, HEALTH, CLEAN WATER, 24-HOUR ELECTRICITY TO DELHIITES, DOORSTEP DELIVERY OF RATION, FREE PILGRIMAGE TO 10 LAKH SENIOR CITIZENS.