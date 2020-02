Tuesday Morning Forecast: Work Week Rollercoaster 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:40s - Published Matt Peterson has the latest forecast. Matt Peterson has the latest forecast. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Tuesday Morning Forecast: Work Week Rollercoaster THE FLYERS PREVIOUSLY TOLD US,THEY ALSO FOUND THE CLAIMSWERE UNFOUNDED.IT IS COMING UP ON 5:09.ON THIS TUESDAY MORNING, MILDWEEK SO FAR.IT WAS BEAUTIFUL YESTERDAY.YESTERDAY, YOU KNOW, I WENTOUTSIDE, GOT LITTLE BIT AFTERRUN, IN DID LITTLE EXERCISE,GOOD DAY FOR IT, I'M SURE JIMWAS DOING HIS YARD WORK.I WAS.DID YOU ENJOY?I TOOK A NAP.A NAP OF ALL SPACE.I NEVER TAKE MAPS, BUT SOEXHAUSTED AFTER STAYING UP FORTHE SUPER BOWL I COULDN'T KEEPMY EYES OPEN, I KNOW, WHAT AWASTE.OUTSIDE WE GO TO THECURRENT CONDITIONS, JANELLEWASTING A WONDERFUL DAY.JUST KIDDING.I FEEL YOUR PAIN, JANELLE,TRUST ME.OUTSIDE RIGHT NOW, CURRENTCONDITIONS FOR US, TAKE A PEAKAT OUR CITY SKYLINE.IT IS DRY FOR THE TIME BEING.WE ARE CLOUDY HERE IN PHILLY.TEMPERATURES RIGHT AROUND45 DEGREES.THIS IS ALL GOING TO BERAPIDLY CHANGING THOUGH,ALREADY SEEING SOME SHOWERSMOVE INTO THE WESTERN AREAS,AND THAT'S GOING SLOWLY TAKEOVER THE DELAWARE VALLEY, ASWOMEN.STORM SCAN THREE SHOWS OURLARGE FRONTAL SYSTEM,EXTENDING ALL THE WAY FROMAREAS LIKE DALLAS, TEXAS UP TOTHE DELAWARE VALE.AGAIN ALLENTOWN, READING,LANCASTER AREA, AREASMONTGOMERY AND UPPER PARTSEVERY BUCKS COUNTY GETTINGLITTLE BIT OF LIGHTPRECIPITATION AS WE GO THROUGHTHE AFTERNOON HOURS, LIGHTSCATTERED SHOWERS ARE WHAT WEARE TALKING ABOUT REALLYTHROUGH ZERO THE OVERNIGHT,NOT WHOLE LOT CHANGES TOMORROWMORNING, WAKE UP PROBABLYLITTLE MESSY DRIVE IN,ESPECIALLY ACROSS SOUTHJERSEY.BUT WE WILL EVENTUALLY CLEARTHINGS OUT WEDNESDAYAFTERNOON, NOT LOOKING TOOBAD, MIX EVERY SUNDAY, CLOUDS,HIGH TEMPERATURES TODAY JUMPTO THE HIGH 50'S TO AROUND06 DEGREES, KEEP THE RAINCHANCES ALL THE WAY THROUGHTHE REST OF THE WEEK BEFORE ITSTARTS TO GET LITTLE DRIEROVER THE WEEKENDS.TAKE A LOOK AT THE SEVEN DAY,59 DEGREES OUR HIGH TODAY.THAT WILL 51 TOMORROW,CHANDLER, THAT WILL BE THEEVENTUAL HIGH TEMPERATURE BUT





You Might Like

Tweets about this Dan Spindle KSL Keep your eyes on the weekend folks... @KSLweyman has your full forecast on this Tuesday morning that'll keep you g… https://t.co/IrCOrg99bj 1 week ago Eleanor Skelton RT @12NewsNow: FORECAST | Good morning! A dry start to the work week. Scattered showers are back for Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday dry… 1 week ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Lelan's early morning forecast: Tuesday, February 4, 2020 Lelan Statom's early morning forecast for Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 02:35Published 19 seconds ago 2 Works for You Tuesday Morning Forecast Good morning! Winter weather returns to Green Country with snow tomoroww. Credit: Rumble Duration: 03:51Published 1 hour ago