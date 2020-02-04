A robot bartender mixes cocktails in Tokyo

QBIT Robotics' repurposed industrial robot serves drinks from the corner of a Japanese izakaya pub operated by restaurant chain Yoronotaki.

Customers see a smiling tablet computer face and hear the robot discuss the weather and other topics while it prepares drinks.

It can pour a beer in 40 seconds and mix a cocktail in a minute.

It also uses four cameras to monitor its customers' expressions using artificial intelligence software.

Yoshio Momiya, Yoronotaki's Tokyo Area Manager, said: "There is a labor shortage problem in the restaurant sector.

"We installed this to solve this issue.

In addition to that, we are hoping to create a system where humans and robots can work together," he said.