A robot bartender mixes cocktails in Tokyo

A robot bartender began serving drinks in a Tokyo pub this month in a trial.

It's creators hope it could signal the start of an automation wave to sweep through restaurants who can't find young workers in aging Japan.
QBIT Robotics' repurposed industrial robot serves drinks from the corner of a Japanese izakaya pub operated by restaurant chain Yoronotaki.

Customers see a smiling tablet computer face and hear the robot discuss the weather and other topics while it prepares drinks.

It can pour a beer in 40 seconds and mix a cocktail in a minute.

It also uses four cameras to monitor its customers' expressions using artificial intelligence software.

Yoshio Momiya, Yoronotaki's Tokyo Area Manager, said: "There is a labor shortage problem in the restaurant sector.

"We installed this to solve this issue.

In addition to that, we are hoping to create a system where humans and robots can work together," he said.




