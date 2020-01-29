Love Island's Amy Hart: Casa Amor is mentally torturous

Global  

Former 'Love Island' star Amy Hart insists Casa Amor is "mentally torturous" for everyone involved, and admits not knowing what is going on in the other villa is "pure hell".
