Love Island's Amy Hart: Casa Amor is mentally torturous 54 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:05s - Published Love Island's Amy Hart: Casa Amor is mentally torturous Former 'Love Island' star Amy Hart insists Casa Amor is "mentally torturous" for everyone involved, and admits not knowing what is going on in the other villa is "pure hell".

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this BANG Showbiz Love Island's Amy Hart: Casa Amor is mentally torturous #LoveIsland #AmyHart #CasaAmor https://t.co/GoCxyJJLuY 1 hour ago News-and-Spoilers Love Island's Amy Hart says Casa Amor was the most 'mentally torturous' event she's ever been through . #News… https://t.co/99bbURqU15 1 hour ago The Independent Love Island contestant calls Casa Amor 'mentally torturous' https://t.co/1yrU3J94XC 4 hours ago Nalanda Library Love Island contestant Amy Hart calls second villa Casa Amor 'mentally torturous' https://t.co/ltra8UMOs7 independent naladalibrary 4 hours ago RETWITTESN RT @Independent: Love Island contestant calls Casa Amor 'mentally torturous' https://t.co/1yrU3J94XC 5 hours ago RETWITTESN RT @Independent: Love Island contestant calls Casa Amor 'mentally torturous' https://t.co/hl0RlCzxFI 5 hours ago Global Analytica Love Island contestant calls Casa Amor 'mentally torturous' https://t.co/QjTbgBwrrQ 5 hours ago The Independent Love Island contestant calls Casa Amor 'mentally torturous' https://t.co/hl0RlCzxFI 5 hours ago