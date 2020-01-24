Coronavirus turns Chinese cities into ghost towns

Chinese authorities said the death toll in China rose by a record 64 cases to 425, mostly in Hubei, the virtually locked down province whose capital Wuhan is believed to be the origin of the virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the flu-like virus a global emergency and experts say much is still unknown about the pathogen, including its mortality rate and transmission routes.

The total number of infections in China has reached 20,438, with cases seen in 23 other countries and regions.