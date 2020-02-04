Global  

This morning, we'd normally be reporting the results from last night's Iowa caucuses, but they're still not available due to some big glitches.

CBS2's Reena Roy reports.
Campaign 2020: Chaos On Iowa Caucus Night After Technical Issues With New App

As Monday turned into Tuesday, there was no victor in Iowa. There weren't even any official results,...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Mayor Pete Seems to Declare Victory in Soaring Speech — Despite No Winner Yet Reported in Iowa Caucus

“What a night!” said South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Indeed, all this dumpster fire of...
Mediaite - Published


Crowd chants 'Not Me. Us' as Bernie Sanders takes the stage in Iowa despite delay in results [Video]Crowd chants 'Not Me. Us' as Bernie Sanders takes the stage in Iowa despite delay in results

Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders addressed supporters in Iowa on Monday (February 3) night despite the delay in results from the Iowa caucuses.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:47Published

Last effort ahead of the Iowa Caucuses [Video]Last effort ahead of the Iowa Caucuses

People were still rallying caucus goers before the vote Monday night

Credit: KIMTPublished

