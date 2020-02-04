Chaos On Iowa Caucus Night
Chaos On Iowa Caucus Night
This morning, we'd normally be reporting the results from last night's Iowa caucuses, but they're still not available due to some big glitches.
CBS2's Reena Roy reports.
