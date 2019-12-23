The Incredible Girl With No Hands Or Feet | BORN DIFFERENT

Global  

DESPITE living without hands or feet, this determined young woman has her sights set on stardom.

Noor Jaleela, from Calicut in India, was born with a rare congenital condition called Hemimelia - however, this has not stopped her from achieving her dreams. The 18-year-old is a proven ‘all-rounder’ with many talents including art, playing violin, singing and public speaking.

She also volunteers at the Palliative Care Institute, Calicut – while pursuing an undergraduate degree in economics from a prestigious college.

Noor told Barcroft TV: “When I was a child, I cried many times at how people looked at me.

While travelling in buses or while walking in the streets, people used to stare at me like I am some kind of alien or from some other planet.But now, I&apos;m not sad about it because I have accepted what I am and I’m happy.”And Noor manages all tasks on her own without any help from her family or friends.

Noor learnt to play violin in her music club at school and now has the confidence to play the instrument in public.

Noor is a local celebrity with a huge following on social media with over 14 thousand followers on Instagram.

Dr Anwar Husain, the Director of the Institute of Palliative Medicine, has been mentoring Noor for over a year.

Dr Husain said: “Noor is a volunteer with us and has a wonderful personality.

With her beautiful smile, character, cheerfulness and compassion she is a star among the patients.” Noor wants to pursue her dream of qualifying the prestigious Indian Administrative Service exams to be a high-ranking government officer.
