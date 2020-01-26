Alex Rodriguez: Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl performance was 'inspiring'

Global  

Alex Rodriguez says Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl half-time performance - which she co-headlined with Shakira - was "inspiring" for Latinos everywhere.
