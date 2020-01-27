Coronavirus: Garlic price doubles in Indonesia

Outbreak of coronavirus in China has brought cross-border food trade with Indonesia to a complete halt.

This has resulted in the price of garlic in the city of Padang in West Sumatra Province to rise significantly, even reaching 100%.

“This comes after the uncertainty following the coronavirus.

We will stop food supply imports for the moment from the country that is infected by the virus,” said Trade Minister Agus Suparmanto on Monday (February 3).

Previously selling at around 25,000 to 30,000 rupiah per kilogram, garlic is currently being sold at 35,000 to 50,000 rupiah per kilogram.

According to local reports, the supplies of imported garlic in the Kramat Jati Central Market in Jakarta also experienced shortage.

The footage was recorded on Tuesday (February 4).