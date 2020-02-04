'We’re real bhakts of Mahatma Gandhi’: BJP’s Pralhad Joshi 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:15s - Published 'We’re real bhakts of Mahatma Gandhi’: BJP’s Pralhad Joshi Union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi responded to Congress’s Adhir Ranjan Choudhury’s attack over lawmaker Anantkumar Hegde’s ‘Gandhi’ remark. Choudhury’s comments were expunged because they were deemed to be unparliamentary. 0

