Problems with the Iowa Caucus

Democrats report &quot;quality control&quot;issues in reporting Iowa results
0
Mobile app problems could delay Iowa caucus results

Technology is already creating hiccups for the 2020 election mere hours into the caucuses. Democratic...
engadget - Published Also reported by •NPR


User-Error Problems With Iowa Caucus App Cause Online Confusion

Democratic Party officials say caucus chairs can call in results using a secure phone-based hotline...
NYTimes.com - Published


jaxdotcom

Florida Times-Union Problems with a mobile app appeared to force a delay in reporting the results of the Iowa caucuses Monday, leaving… https://t.co/Lx7Cpfyukp 1 minute ago

sibersong

J.Doyle WTF?! "Iowa Democrats were reportedly warned last week that there were serious problems with the app designed to re… https://t.co/5wruWHk3Cm 1 minute ago

OMiquel4

O Miquel RT @DavidWohl: Iowa Democrats declare they're having "technical problems" with a "caucus app" and they have no idea when the results will b… 3 minutes ago

bren_field

TmDevine9 RT @thedailybeast: Iowa Democrats were reportedly warned that there were serious problems with the app designed to report caucus results to… 3 minutes ago

AaronNolanNews

Aaron Nolan RT @SusanneBrunner: Still no results in the Iowa Caucus. The Iowa Democratic Party says problems with a mobile app are forcing a delay in r… 3 minutes ago

dans_hat

Dans Hat RT @StephReist: There are a lot of tweets, most critically, comparing elections in the US and Latin America. But there is no "gringo imitan… 4 minutes ago

YamsTV

Ryan Yamamoto KOMO This Morning: Still waiting for a winner in the #IowaCaucuses -- after problems with reporting results for Democrat… https://t.co/gJsQoUkx0u 9 minutes ago

FelixSatin

Felix Satin RT @benwassertweet: incels not getting delayed Iowa matches on Tinder caucus results… 11 minutes ago


Iowa Caucus Plagued By Technology Problems, Quality Control Checks [Video]Iowa Caucus Plagued By Technology Problems, Quality Control Checks

Trang Do reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:56Published

Iowa Caucus results delayed [Video]Iowa Caucus results delayed

Problems with a mobile app appeared to force a delay in reporting the results of the Iowa caucuses Monday, leaving the campaigns, voters and the media in election limbo and pressing for an explanation.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:35Published

