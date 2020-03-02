On the Beat 2/3/20 - Lucent Medi Spa

Back to on the beat everyone.

I'm troy thompson.

I'm sitting in studio today with brea from lucent medi spa and you're not going to believe it everyone, it's been one year.

Welcome to the show my friend.

Brea liddell: thank you.

Troy: one year since you opened the doors.

Brea liddell: i know, we can not believe it.

Troy: where has the time gone?

Brea liddell: i do not know but we are very blessed that columbus has welcomed us so much.

Troy: and i believe not just welcomed you but thoroughly have enjoyed the experiences coming in to the medi spa as well.

Brea liddell: yes.

Troy: all right.

I want to cap down to whose idea was it and how did it all come about?

Brea liddell: it was kind of a collaboration between dr. brownstein and myself.

He had originally thought up a wellness center and we were going to add an area for facials and an area for massage and it kind of grew into being a medi spa where we can offer several different treatments.

And at the time i knew some very talented estheticians and massage therapists- troy: yeah.

Brea liddell: that i would love to bring on board and they were all for it and it just grew into what it is today.

Troy: well, that's what it's all about.

Everyone is continuing to grow with your business and also the busier you're getting.

So let's just run through a few of the things where you started with services and where you're at right now.

Brea liddell: well, we're adding every day.

So it seems like we're constantly researching and finding the newest and best type of treatments that we can offer for our clients and our patients.

Troy: so we've already been doing massages.

Brea liddell: yes, sir.

Troy: and facials.

Brea liddell: yes.

Troy: can you just touch on, because i love a facial.

Brea liddell: oh yes.

Troy: just touch on the type of facials you do.

Brea liddell: we do 30, 60 and 90 minute facials but every one of them - troy: i thought you were going to say 30 different facials.

Brea liddell: oh no, that's a bit much.

However, it could turn out to be that because we customize every single one of them.

Troy: yeah.

Brea liddell: so depending on what your skin and you need for the day, we will make it so that it's perfect for what you need.

Troy: okay.

Now, one of the things that i can't tell you how much i love this is dermaplaning.

Brea liddell: yes.

Troy: explain to everyone at home what dermaplaning is.

Brea liddell: it sounds bad, but it's not at all.

Troy: does it?

Brea liddell: it does because- troy: it just means it's getting rid of that dead skin that's what i say.

Brea liddell: yeah, well when you're done and you see what we get off your face, you're amazed.

But it's with a blade, so.

Troy: yeah.

Brea liddell: we run the blade across the top layer of the skin and it doesn't take skin off except for dead skin cells.

Troy: yeah.

Brea liddell: and also the vellus hair, it gets rid of that as well so that your products that you're using actually go deeper into the skin and you get more of a benefit and your makeup goes on just smooth as silk.

Troy: yeah, and look, i'm not just saying this, but if you take your husband in to have one of these, he is not going to know what hit him because it's like having seven facials with the results.

Brea liddell: yes.

Troy: correct?

Brea liddell: yes.

Troy: okay, let's talk a little bit about micro needling.

Brea liddell: okay.

Micro needling, we have the fda cleared skinpen.

It's the only one that is fda cleared.

Micro needling is just a cartridge with several different needles and they puncture little micro channels into the face.

Troy: okay.

Brea liddell: so this causes the skin to go into a healing phase which produces more collagen, it breaks down scar tissue, it breaks down hyperpigmentation , wrinkles.

So it helps resurface the face altogether.

Troy: perfect.

Well it is february everyone and that means it's valentine's celebration.

Brea liddell: yes.

Troy: now we have some promotions going on, let's talk about that.

Brea liddell: we have some wonderful promotions that we're going to be offering.

We have a new room that is for the massage therapy.

It is a side by side massage room, so.

Troy: a couple massage.

Brea liddell: yes.

So if some men are wanting some brownie points with their wives, this would be a wonderful gift for them.

Troy: what's the promotion?

Brea liddell: we will be doing the side by side massage and a side by side facial and a bottle of champagne and strawberries all for 175.

Troy: perfect.

Well, what you have to do everyone is make sure you call the number up on the screen.

You can get all their information for you.

Brea liddell: yes.

Troy: it's going to be perfect.

Look, give them a buzz, they've got things going on all the time.

You never know what is available.

Brea liddell: that's true.

Troy: every month you've got a promotion going on.

Brea liddell: yes, we do.