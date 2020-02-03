Global  

Joaquin Phoenix was tied to Tower Bridge hours before BAFTA Awards win

Oscars frontrunner Joaquin Phoenix tied himself to London's Tower Bridge and urged Brits to go vegan during an animal rights protest ahead of the BAFTA Awards on Sunday.
