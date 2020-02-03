Joaquin Phoenix was tied to Tower Bridge hours before BAFTA Awards win 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:56s - Published Joaquin Phoenix was tied to Tower Bridge hours before BAFTA Awards win Oscars frontrunner Joaquin Phoenix tied himself to London's Tower Bridge and urged Brits to go vegan during an animal rights protest ahead of the BAFTA Awards on Sunday.

