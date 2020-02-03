Lady Gaga makes new romance instagram official

Global  

Lady Gaga has confirmed reports she is dating Parker Group CEO and Harvard University graduate Michael Polansky by making her latest not-so-bad romance Instagram official.
Lady Gaga and her new boyfriend are Instagram official! The 32-year-old entertainer took to Instagram...
Lady Gaga cuddled up to her new boyfriend as she made their relationship Instagram official.
Lady Gaga is putting "bad romances" behind her. Mama Monster is no longer single.

Lady Gaga has made her romance with Michael Polansky Instagram official, as she shared the first snap of them together.

