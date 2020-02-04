Global  

Caucus Crashed: Democrats' Results Delayed By Tech Troubles

Caucus Crashed: Democrats' Results Delayed By Tech Troubles

Caucus Crashed: Democrats' Results Delayed By Tech Troubles

Democratic Party officials in Iowa are working furiously to deliver the delayed results of their first-in-the-nation caucus.

They say final results will be released Tuesday
Caucus crashed: Democrats' results delayed by tech troubles

The Iowa Democratic Party said it expects to release data later Tuesday after manually verifying its...
IndiaTimes - Published

Iowa’s Democrats have spoken but gremlins delay results of caucus

Democratic party officials in Iowa worked furiously to deliver the delayed results of their...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


