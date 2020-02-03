Global  

Get Monday "Morning After" Highlights from Sunday's Super Bowl

Get Monday "Morning After" Highlights from Sunday's Super Bowl
Get Monday "Morning After" Highlights from Sunday's Super Bowl

About 24 hours from now.- after years of heartbreak, the- - - - kansas city chiefs are super- bowl champions... - winning the big game in a drama- filled ending.- fox news senior correspondent - rick leventhal has more from- hard rock stadium in miami- gardens, florida.

- - nats: "thank you kansas city we- did it baby!- it's been fifty years since the- kansas city chiefs could- raise the lombardi trophy high- over their heads.

- but the drought is over thanks- to a furious fourth quarter - comeback against a dominant san- francisco - defense that frustrated - quarterback patrick mahomes - for most of the game.

- pennel says: "you know the- players we got, offense,- defense, special teams comin' - together man.

You know it's a - good family win man.

I'm, i,- don't even call these guys- my teammates, they're just- family."- the chiefs second super bowl wi- in three tries was- made possible by speedy tough - receivers, a forceful run - game and their crafty and gritt- young quarterback - who led k-c on three late - touchdown drives to turn a- 20-10 deficit into a 31-20 win.- robinson says: "we stick- together.

We've been here - before.

And we just held- together.

- we came out and we got a w."- and of course it was mahomes- awarded mvp.- mahomes says: "it's this team.- we have heart.

I mean that's- just from day one.- coach, coach pushes us to be th- best people that we can be.

And- we never give - up."- reporter on cam tag - for those who missed it, andy - reid's gatorade bath was- orange-flavored, and the chiefs- celebration is- just beginning.

- at hard rock stadium, rick- leventhal, fox



