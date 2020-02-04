Anantkumar Hegde's 'Gandhi drama remark raises storm in Parliament | OneIndia News 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:36s - Published Anantkumar Hegde's 'Gandhi drama remark raises storm in Parliament | OneIndia News A day after BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde kicked up a storm when he claimed that Mohandas Gandhi's Satyagraha was a drama, the noise reached the Parliament where MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury led the Congress charge calling the BJP sons of Ravan for denouncing the Mahatma.

